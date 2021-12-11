All Blogs / Company News All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Company News WARNING! Be careful 11 December 2021, 12:17 Sergey Ershov 0 172 https://nordfx.com/ #eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy, bitcoin, cfd, forex, Cryptocurrencies, forex_forecast, NordFX, signals_forex To add comments, please log in or register European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Bitcoin by the End of 2026: $50,000, $100,000 or a New All-Time High? Analytics & Forecasts 44 0 🤖 Make the MT5 AI Assistant Easy to Use with a Simple Menu My Trading 46 0 Sunday Market Preparation: Build Your Plan Before Monday Trading Systems 38 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 24–28 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 98 0 The cat's almost out of the bag! (Stealth Project Preview) Trading Strategies 45 0 Stop Second-Guessing Every Buy and Sell Trading Systems 54 0 A 90-Day Trading Plan for Beginners Analytics & Forecasts 55 0 How to Avoid FOMO in Trading: A Beginner’s Guide to Stop Chasing Price My Trading 48 0 1 Trump’s Truth API:🥲When Information Speed Becomes a Financial Advantage Market News 44 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 9 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 16 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 708 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 99 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB