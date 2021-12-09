The EMERALD TOOL

The Emerald is a Comprehensive utility integrated with a number of important trading tools including the Currency Strength

Meter, Trade/directional signal, signal strength, Current bar countdown timer, Forex market sessions time converter and many more.



The utility can used to accurately predict currency movements when making decisions for the best trading opportunities.



The Currency Strength Meter



The currency strength meter provides a fast visual indication of which currencies are now strong and which are weak.

The meter calculates the total strength for each particular currency by measuring the strength of all FX cross pairings.

The currency strength meter calculates the value of each forex pair based on readings from the previous 24 hours.

It then aggregates all of the linked pairings to a single currency and calculates the current strength in real time.

It's a simple approach for Forex traders to assess if market circumstances are affecting their positions positively or negatively.

All 10 major currencies are monitored in real-time.

















Forex Market Time Converter



Use the Forex Market Time Converter to view the major market open and close times in your own local time zone.

The foreign exchange currency market, unlike stocks and commodities, is not traded on a regulated exchange.

Rather, the market is made up of a network of financial institutions and retail trading brokers, each with its own set of

operating hours. Daylight Saving Time (DST) transition dates and times for all time zones are also well integrated in the

Emerald Utility













The EMERALD set-ups









Set the main Dashboard background color. Show top and lower monitor lines

Set the color for the top and lower monitor lines. Show buy/sell signal or not Select your local time zone Choose if you want alerts when a Market Session opens.











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Choose your local time zone from the provided drop-down menu

















A sample sell signal and signal Strength

Market open Session alert



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NB// Here is how to add the URL to the Emerald Tool



Do not miss any market movement. Get the signal very simply and clearly. Please do not hesitate to contact if you have any thoughts or recommendations for the operation of this utility.











