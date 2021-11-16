Setup currency pair AUTO3M Pro MT5

Details :
Magic number : setup this number not duplicate in currency pair
Refresh timer in millisecond : Minimum = 30,0000
Lot : minimum lot = 0.01 , Maximum = 200
Stop loss : per point
Take profit : per point
Stop loss mode : have 4 types
Stop loss fixed point,
Stop loss from uppper or lower Bollinger Bands,
Stop loss from previous height or previous low
Stop loss from Fibonacci level
Take profit mode : have 2 types
Take profit fixed point
Take profit from Fibonacci level
Trailing stop mode : have 2 types
Base on point : Calculate from trailing stop point input parameter
Base on stop level : Calculate from stop level currency pair multiply this input parameter
Trailing stop point : per point
Trailing step : per point
Expire time pending order from time current : Expire time pending order after open pending order default value is PERIOD_M15
Distance between each position : if have position already EA use this parameter plus last buy or last sell for distance each pending order and position
Addition point in case stop level equal 0 : some broker have stop level value is 0 this value use with open pending order buy or sell and trailing stop function
Slippage : per point
Calculate lot size by account balance : true = Calculate lot size automatic from current balance default value is false
Protect balance : true = On or Off use this parameter with Draw down percent input parameter
Equity profit percent from current balance : if value more then 0 when equity more then balance EA will close all profit immediate
Close profit partial percent : if value more then 0 when position have profit EA will close profit partial automatic but lot must more then 0.01
Trade news time : On or Off trade news time default value is true
Allow trade in specific time only : On or Off lock trade within specific time only default value is false
Start time format HH:mm : Begin allow trade time
End time format HH:mm : End allow trade time
BUY - Place at point distance : point from current Ask price
SELL - Place at point distance : point from current Bid price
Allow trade NFP news : true = allow trade day before NFP news default value is true, false = EA not open pending order before NFP news
Close all profit at end time and end week : true = close all profit before market close default value is true
Show other comment at left corner screen : show current trend to upper left corner chart default value is true
Show signal on chart : show current signal to upper left corner chart default value is true
Send alert to mobile : default value is false
Save screen short : default value is false