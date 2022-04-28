What is Retail traders sentiment and how we use that?

About retail traders:

There are on average almost $4 billion of forex spot transactions on a daily basis.

With analysis of brokers, reports include data from over 6000 traders across the globe as well as insights and predictions from our leading traders, It shows us statistically, 85%-95% of Forex retail traders do not succeed in their trades.

Unfortunately, one of the main reasons for this loss, is that the majority of retail traders, are trend fighters and take positions against the market trend. this appears to be human nature more than logic as this pattern continues to play out. And These traders attempt to call tops and bottoms in the market by trading reversals in strong trending markets. This goes completely against the fundamental concept of, The trend is your friend.

The trend momentum will benefit too when the traders that are against the trend exit from the market. You can see the correlation between this data with price changing and real market sentiment below for USDJPY as an example.