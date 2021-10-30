✔️ Orca EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45362
✔️ Orca EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45363
Orca EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide
-
Allow Long: True/false for opening Buy orders.
-
Allow Short: True/false for opening Sell orders.
-
Lot Size: The Lot Size of orders.
-
Use Risk %: True/false of the Risk % option
-
Risk %: The % of account's balance that it will be risked in every trade. Risk is calculated on Virtual Stop Loss level.
-
Magic Number: The Magic Number assigned in every trade.
-
Offset in Points: The better level from current price in points that the EA will wait for opening a new trade.
-
Try Minutes: The time in minutes that the EA will persist opening the desired trade.
-
EA Timeframe: The Timeframe that the EA will function and open trades.
-
Minimum Previous Candle Size in Points: Previous candle’s minimum size in points, under which the EA will not open a trade.
-
Use Candle Filter: True/false setting of a filter that works as follows. If the close of the previous candle is higher than the median of the closes of the last 3 candles, a buy order can be opened, if its lower will be skipped. if the close of the previous candle is lower than the median of the closes of the last 3 candles, a sell order can be opened, if its higher will be skipped.
-
Filter Timeframe: The Timeframe of the above filter.
-
Minimum from Previous Day’s High: Distance in points from the previous day’s high. *
-
Close Trade Before New One: True/false setting of the option to close the already running trade, before opening the next one.
-
Start Time: The Time the EA will start functioning.
-
End Time: The Time the EA will end functioning.
-
Trade on Monday: True/false setting for trading on Mondays.
-
Trade on Tuesday: True/false setting for trading on Tuesdays.
-
Trade on Wednesday: True/false setting for trading on Wednesdays.
-
Trade on Thursday: True/false setting for trading on Thursdays.
-
Trade on Friday: True/false setting for trading on Fridays.
-
Max Spread in Points: The Maximum Spread allowed.
-
Max Slippage in Points: The Maximum Slippage allowed.
-
Stop Loss in Points: The Stop Loss level for every order.
-
Take Profit in Points: The Take Profit level for every order.
-
Virtual Stop Loss in Points: The Virtual Stop Loss level for every order.
-
Virtual Take Profit in Points: The Virtual Take Profit level for every order.
-
Use Partial Closure: True/false setting of the Partial Closure of the current open trade.
-
Partial Closure Level in Points: The profit level of the current open trade in points, that the EA will close a percentage of this trade to secure some profit.
-
Partial Closure %: The percentage of the current open trade’s size, that it will be closed from the above option.
-
Break Even Profit in Points: The profit level for every order, in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even.
-
Trailing Start in Points: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every order.
-
Trailing Stop in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss distance for every order.
-
Trailing Step in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every order.
-
Basket Take Profit %: The Take Profit level in % of balance (decimals are available) for all open positions combined, in which the EA will close all open positions. This setting/option is calculated as equity over balance, taking swaps and commissions into account.
-
If Price >0, Virtual SL to BE: True/False setting of the option to move the Virtual Stop Loss level to Break Even, if the current price is above the open price of the current running trade (at the time specified below in the last setting). *
-
If Price <0, Virtual TP to BE: True/False setting of the option to move the Virtual Take Profit level to Break Even, if the current price is below the open price of the current running trade (at the time specified below in the last setting). *
-
Break Even Time: The time that the EA will perform the above 2 actions if they are on True setting. *
* These settings are meaningful only when trading on the daily timeframe (D1). You should disable them for all other timeframes.
✔️ Orca EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45362
✔️ Orca EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45363
www.forex-local-trade-copier.com
www.matrix-arrow-indicator.com
www.accurate-forex-indicator.com
www.profitable-forex-indicator.com
www.best-forex-indicator-mt4.com
www.best-forex-indicator-mt5.com