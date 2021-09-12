RSI EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide

Open Trade on: Selector of the 4 available strategies of the RSI EA. Live bar means that the EA will open a trade on RSI extreme levels, while the candle is still open. Closed candle means that the EA will wait for a candle to close and then it will open a trade on the RSI extreme level of that closed candle. RSI crossing means that the EA will open a buy trade on a crossing of the RSI Buy Crossing Level set below, going upwards and a sell trade on a crossing of the RSI Sell Crossing Level going downwards. This last strategy is a unique approach of the Relative Strength Indicator since it's a trend following strategy and not a reversal one. RSI Crossing Multi means that the EA will open a buy trade on a crossing of the RSI Buy Crossing Level set below, going upwards and will keep opening a new buy trade on each new candle if the RSI is above the RSI Buy Crossing Level. The EA will open a sell trade on a crossing of the RSI Sell Crossing Level going downwards and will keep opening a new sell trade on each new candle if the RSI is below the RSI Sell Crossing Level. When you use the RSI Crossing Multi strategy you must keep in mind 4 things. First that you need to change One Trade at a Time to false, to allow the EA to open multiple trades, second that you may need to lower the Net Asset Risk % to a lower than 99 level in order the EA to be able to open more trades, third that you will need to adjust your preference in the RSI Crossing Multi Minimum Distance below, to set the minimum distance in points for the same direction buy or sell trades and finally that you may select whether you want the EA to close all one direction trades (buys or sells) before it opens the other direction trades (sells or buys), by setting the Close Orders by Opposite Signal to true or false respectively below. Also don't forget to increase the number of Orders per Session setting, if you are planning to open more than 100 trades per daily session.