Trading the Measured Move - by David Halsey

2013, 224 pages, by David Halsey

First of all, you will be attracted to the subtitle saying “A Path to Trading Success in a World of Algos and High-Frequency Trading”…

Well, guess who is publishing this book? Wiley, the Hanna-Barbera of Finance books…

This book covers the same bla-bla-bla about Fibonacci and the “Measured Moves” that it is basically Fibo Legs on a Chart…

Honestly, stick with Al Brooks and his writings, at least he uses the 50% retracement – which is by the way NOT a Fibo retracement – but he nails it…

Too much talk and nothing concrete about the subtitle regarding Algo Trading and HFT’s, which by the way who really knows at least a bit of HFTs would never use this word along with Fibonacci. It is pure nonsense.

#StayAwayFromThis