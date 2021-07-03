EA BLACK QUEEN UPDATE VERSION 1.2

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Update 1.2 has been released for the EA BlackQueen
- Changes have been made to the system of distributing magic numbers for different strategies. Now you can attach an expert with different strategies to two identical charts, with default parameters and magic numbers will not overlap. The strategies will work independently.
- The "OneOrder" strategy has been upgraded - it is now possible to use built-in adaptive values for two parameters. The parameters ..._SL_Range and ..._Fast Exit_Point can be set to "-77777", after that the values will be calculated adaptively, based on data on the financial instrument.
EA BlackQueen version without restriction : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65291