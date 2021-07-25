EA BLACKQUEEN-CREATE YOUR OWN STRATEGY PORTFOLIO

The main idea of the BlackQueen expert is modularity and the ability to expand and add existing strategies. We have finally prepared a mode that allows you to test and use all the strategies simultaneously or in any other combination.

To check in the tester, use the H1 timeframe and the "OHLC on M1" mode or more accurate ones.





A new strategy "---=ALL=---"has been added to the BlackQueen Expert Advisor. This mode uses all the strategies available in the Expert simultaneously. You can disable certain strategies.





You can do this with the following parameters:

Buy_NSeries - a value equal to " 0 "will disable the"BQ" strategy. Values less than 0 will replace (the minus sign will not be used) the lot coefficient for this strategy.

Buy_Range - a value equal to " 0 "will disable the" OneOrder " strategy . Values less than 0 will replace (the minus sign will not be used) the lot coefficient for this strategy.

Buy_Level Space-a value equal to "0" will disable the "PerfectBar(TEST)" strategy . Values less than 0 will replace (the minus sign will not be used) the lot coefficient for this strategy.



We deliberately use the parameters that already exist in order not to complicate the expert menu and give the opportunity to search for the best combinations of strategies using optimization in the strategy tester.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that at the moment the strategy has been added with the mark (TEST) . This means that no full-scale testing was carried out on a real account. Nevertheless, all our systems are written on the basis of debugged libraries and the probability that something will work on a real account not as intended is close to 0.





Testing



As we expected , when working together, the strategies partially overlap each other's drawdowns, which in turn increases profitability. It is obvious that the possibility of simultaneous use of strategies opens up a huge potential for launching.





Test results with a static lot:





Test results with a dynamic lot. Conservative money management. Start from $50:

Download EA BlackQueen: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65291



