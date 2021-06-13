EA BLACKQUEEN - REAL TRADING ANALYSIS AND FUTURE PLANS

Real trade Analysis



So, two months have passed since the launch of EA Black Queen on a real account. The results are quite contradictory. On the one hand, 100% of profitable transactions, on the other hand, the yield does not reach the expected value. Total revenue was 19.5% with a drawdown of 2.1%. The most likely reason for the low profitability is the lack of unprofitable trades and subsequent entries with a large volume.

If we take into account the results on the history, we expect a result of 15% per month and 30% of the maximum drawdown. Now it is too early to judge the ability of the system to cope with market changes, we can only say that the system is able to work in real time and is not a re-optimized black box.





We have done a lot of work in creating this system and were able to achieve multi-broker and multi-currency stability. The basis for this was the huge timeframes used for analysis inside the Expert Advisor. Starting from the weekly chart, the data for analysis is no longer affected by the time zones and working hours of different brokers.









Future plans



Now the main drawback of the system, we see a large number of parameters. This leads to risks of poor performance in a changing market. All our efforts are aimed at eliminating the configurable parameters and turning them into fully adaptive values calculated based on the behavior of trading symbols.





Practical experiments show that this is more than possible, although for now you have to pay for it with the profitability of the system based on historical data. Hopefully we can change that. In any case, we will take this step, as we firmly believe that this action does not reduce the profit, but transfers it from the result on the history to the result of working on real new quotes.





Also, in the near future, we plan to open monitoring of the system with alternative settings and monitoring of the strategy without returning losses.





EA BlackQueen version without restriction : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65291



