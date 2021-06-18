Real Expert Frequently Asked Questions





“ RE-FAQ ”

"RealExpert" Frequently Asked Questions







MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67818

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67819





In this section, I have collected the common questions that expert buyers ask through the “MQL5.com” site.









1. What are the ways to buy “RealExpert”?







The only way to buy “RealExpert” is MQL5.com









2. In what time frames can “RealExpert” be run?







Only in daily timeframe (D1)









3. In what currency pairs can Expert be run?







In many important currency pairs.

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CADNZD, NZDCHF

Before running Expert on each currency pair, find the best settings for that currency pair or ask me









4. On what basis does the expert trade?







Expert trades based on technical methods. New technical methods along with old useful methods with several personal indicators

Expert does not necessarily trade in the direction of the trend. One trade may be in "trend direction" and another trade is "in reverse trend".

The most important strategies used in Expert are related to personal indicators that are made by our team and are not for sale.

After that, perhaps the most important strategy is "price action".

Candle patterns with price patterns are also very important.

Remember that all strategies are useful and the important thing is to combine them.

Finally, it must be said that the main basis of this expert's work is confidential. This expert was created after many years of efforts by several programmers. Respect the rights of this expert.









5. Who designed this expert?







This expert was designed by several programmers from Austria. All programmers are from Austria. An experienced team in which "Julian" is the first and most important person in this group.









6. What are our ways of communicating with you?



The first way is the MQL5.com site. The second way is the telegram.









7. How long have you been using this expert?







Since the beginning of 2021, I have included this expert in the real account. Due to the low risk, I ran it immediately after the build was completed. In the following months, I also ran in different currency pairs.









8. What currency pairs do you use?







Currently (2021.05.31), I run this expert in 5 different currency pairs.

GBPCHF, EURUSD, AUDCHF, EURJPY, EURGBP

At the end of each month, I check all currency pairs. I may remove a currency pair from this list or add a currency pair to this list.









9. What is your average monthly profit?



We expect each good currency pair to generate an average monthly profit of 2.5%.









10. What broker do you use?



ICMarkets









11. What is the best broker?







I do not mean a specific broker. All brokers are good. But it is better to use big and famous brokers.









12. When does the expert trade?







The expert trades daily when each candle is opened. That means 12 o'clock at night to your time broker





13. Do you design an expert or indicator for us? (In exchange for money)



No, today there are many tools for indicator and expert design. You do not have to pay a lot of money to programmers. If your expert or indicator is simple, it is better to use these tools. Then go to the designer of the same tools to complete your expert or indicator. I try not to advertise for other people's tools. But if you do not know a tool, let me know so I can introduce you to one of these tools.









14. Are you using MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?



MetaTrader 4









15. In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?



All calculations are based on points.









16. Why doesn't Expert Trade?







One of the main reasons why expert do not trade is low capital. If you have low capital, reduce the "risk" or adjust the "lot" manually.

If you do not know how to do this, read the configuration help file.

The next reason is your high "spread" amount.

If your "spread" is more than 100 points, increase the maximum "spread" in the settings.

If you do not know how to do this, read the configuration help file.

The next reason is the "low signal". Expert trades in daily time frame , so the number of "signals" is low. Test in the back test first, if the expert did not trade in the back test, it means that there is no problem and there was no signal for the expert to trade.

Note that large traders and banks trade at high timeframes. The best timeframes in my opinion are high timeframes.



