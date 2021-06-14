Gold analysis June 14, 2021 by Dr. Hisham Younes

On the hourly chart, gold continues to decline from the top of 1903 targeting the bottom of the demand area 1854, and while we prefer more descending towards 1840-1820 to strengthen buying positions, gold looks negative but it may not be heading to the areas of stronger demand around 1820, so we prefer to start buying Gold around the current levels 1863 with repurchase in case the decline continues towards 1820

Trading stability above 1854 with a return to targeting 61.8% Fibonacci 1872, it will return gold to target 38.2% Fibonacci 1885, then 23.6% Fibonacci 1894

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