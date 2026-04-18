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Professional Fibonacci Projection Dashboard with Swing Structure, POC, Delta Bands, and Symbol Changer

FIBONACCI PROJECTION [tambangEA]

FIBONACCI PROJECTION [tambangEA] is a professional dashboard-based trading analysis tool designed to help traders identify market structure, Fibonacci projection targets, volume reaction zones, and directional continuation areas directly on the chart.

The tool automatically detects the latest swing structure, builds Fibonacci-based projection levels, highlights the Point of Control area, and displays delta information across Fibonacci bands. It is designed for traders who want a clean, structured, and visual way to read market movement without manually drawing every Fibonacci projection.

Why This Tool Was Created

Many traders use Fibonacci levels manually, but manual projection can be slow, inconsistent, and subjective.

This tool helps simplify the process by automatically displaying:

the latest swing structure

Fibonacci retracement and projection levels

C point projection from the 0.618 area

T1, T2, and T3 target zones

POC and volume profile area

delta strength by Fibonacci band

bullish or bearish projection direction

a compact premium dashboard

The goal is to provide a clearer market roadmap, not to replace trader judgment.

Main Features

Automatic Swing Detection

The indicator detects the latest valid swing high and swing low within the selected period. This swing becomes the foundation for the Fibonacci projection structure.

Fibonacci Projection Targets

The dashboard displays projected target levels:

T1 – 100%

T2 – 127.2%

T3 – 161.8%

These levels help traders identify possible continuation targets and reaction zones.

C Point Projection

The tool uses the C point, commonly based around the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement area, as the projection base for future targets.

POC and Volume Profile Area

The system identifies the approximate Point of Control, which represents the price row with the highest total volume inside the detected swing range.

This helps traders understand where market participation was concentrated.

Delta Band Analysis

Delta information is calculated across Fibonacci bands to help identify where buy or sell pressure may be stronger.

The dashboard highlights the strongest delta band so traders can quickly see whether the market reaction supports the current projection direction.

UPSIDE / DOWNSIDE Mode

The dashboard displays directional bias clearly:

UPSIDE for bullish continuation projection

for bullish continuation projection DOWNSIDE for bearish continuation projection

This makes the chart easier to interpret at a glance.

Symbol Changer Panel

The built-in Symbol Changer tab allows quick switching between common trading instruments directly from the dashboard.

Supported quick-access symbols include:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

XAUUSD

US30

US100

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

The tool also attempts to detect broker prefix and suffix when possible.

Premium Dashboard Design

The dashboard includes a clean and professional visual layout with:

Guide tab

Symbol changer tab

projection status

theme selector

drag panel control

compact target information

explanation of the logic directly on the chart

How It Works

The tool follows this analytical process:

Detects the latest swing high and swing low inside the selected period. Builds Fibonacci retracement levels from the detected swing. Defines the C point around the selected Fibonacci retracement level. Projects future target levels using 1.000, 1.272, and 1.618 ratios. Distributes volume across price rows and Fibonacci bands. Identifies the approximate POC inside the swing range. Calculates delta strength inside each Fibonacci band. Displays the strongest delta band and target zones on the dashboard.

Dashboard Tabs

Guide Tab

The Guide tab explains the current analysis, including:

swing direction

swing range

anchor prices

projection C level

POC level

strongest delta band

target levels

how the calculation works

This tab is useful for understanding why the current projection is being displayed.

Symbol Changer Tab

The Symbol Changer tab allows fast chart switching using symbol chips. This helps traders quickly scan multiple instruments without manually changing the symbol from Market Watch.

Who Can Use This Tool

This indicator is suitable for:

Fibonacci traders

price action traders

swing traders

intraday traders

gold traders

index traders

crypto traders

traders who prefer visual dashboards

traders who want a structured projection roadmap

It can be used on forex, metals, indices, crypto, and other supported broker symbols.

Recommended Usage

Use this tool as a visual projection and confirmation dashboard.

A practical workflow:

Select the chart and timeframe. Review the detected swing direction. Check whether the projection is UPSIDE or DOWNSIDE. Review the C point and Fibonacci projection targets. Check the POC and strongest delta band. Confirm the setup with your own price action strategy. Use proper risk management before entering any trade.

Important Notes

This tool does not guarantee that price will reach any projected target. Fibonacci projection levels are analytical reference zones, not fixed trade signals.

Market conditions, news events, volatility, liquidity, spread, and broker execution can affect trading results.

Always combine the indicator with your own trading plan and risk management rules.

Key Benefits

Saves time compared to manual Fibonacci drawing

Provides a structured projection roadmap

Helps identify potential target zones

Displays POC and delta reaction areas

Includes a clean dashboard for faster interpretation

Supports quick symbol switching

Suitable for multiple markets and timeframes

Designed with a premium visual style

Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies involves significant risk. This product is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or guaranteed trading signals.

Past performance, historical projection behavior, or visual analysis does not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions, risk management, and account protection.

Always test the tool on a demo account before using it on a live account.



