WTI oil: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

WTI oil is traded in the bull market zone (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Therefore, the decline to the support levels 69.02, 68.00, 66.35, 64.00 provides an opportunity to build up long positions.

A breakdown of the local resistance level 70.78 (the maximum of this week and month) will become a confirmation signal for further price growth.

Support levels: 70.00, 69.02, 68.00, 66.35, 64.00, 61.75, 60.61, 58.70, 56.00, 52.00

Resistance levels: 70.78, 71.00, 73.00, 77.00

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 69.60. Stop-Loss 70.80. Take-Profit 69.02, 68.00, 66.35, 64.00, 61.75, 60.61, 58.70, 56.00, 52.00

Buy Stop 70.80. Stop-Loss 69.60. Take-Profit 71.00, 72.00, 73.00, 77.00

*) WTI: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

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