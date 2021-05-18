USDCAD Direction? Early For Both Ways

As the price is above the channel, someone might think the price will reverse after hitting the upper trend line…. that, this is just a retracement and then the price bounces back. However, if you check the Ranging Market Detector, the reversal is not supported, yet.





OPTIONS:

1: You have to wait for the confirmation only going LONG after the long-term signal line crosses above -20 and the short-term line is above -20.



2 (a). If the long-term signal line does not cross above -20, go SHORT after the fast/short-term signal line crosses above -20 and moves back below -20 OR



(b). If the long-term signal line does not cross above 10, go SHORT after the fast/short-term signal line crosses above -20 and moves back below 10 OR .

Take home: Wait for a retracement to SHORT or Wait for confirmation to go LONG. See fig.1 below