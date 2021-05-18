Accurate Price Prediction: Based on Ranging Market Detector &Chart Analyzer
Analytics & Forecasts

Accurate Price Prediction: Based on Ranging Market Detector &Chart Analyzer

18 May 2021, 00:32
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
283

Accurate Price Prediction: Based on Ranging Market Detector &Chart Analyzer

By using our indicators, we were able to predict that the price will surge to at least the first target. Here are the reason why there was confidence in entering the trade:

The Chart Analyzer (Arrows) has issued a signal >https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927

As you can see, the Chart Analyzer issued a buy signal at the beginning of the higher low. Note that the signal was issued early while at the same time there was volatility (yellow asterisks). See below.

Prediction of BUY based on Chart Analyzer & Ranging Markets Detector

Fig.1. Prediction of BUY based on the Chart Analyzer and the Ranging Market Detector

Ranging Market Detector> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062

Four Hrs later, the price had moved close to our target.  The Ranging Market Detector on the separate window gave the confirmation of the entry when the short-term(fast) signal line crossed line 10 from below. Note that the long-term signal line was already above -20, so the market sentiment was already in favor of buy. This pair is preparing for a BUY. See fig.2.

Price moves Higher as predicted

Fig.2. Price moves Higher as predicted


Here is another example from AUDUSD-30M chart. Our prediction was for the price surge to higher. Whereas the target is yet to be hit, the signal was valid. Note that the 4H Chart is also pointing buy.

See fig 3. and 4.

AUDUSD-Buy

Fig 3. AUDUSD: Buy-30M


Fig. 4: Price Moving Higher

Fig. 4: Price Moving Higher


You can access these indicators through:

Seller: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipmontra/seller

Ranging Market Detector: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062

Chart Analyzer: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927

Telegram:  https://t.me/rangingmarkets

Have a profitable trading day!


#Accurate Price Prediction, Ranging Market Detector, Chart Analyzer