Accurate Price Prediction: Based on Ranging Market Detector &Chart Analyzer



By using our indicators, we were able to predict that the price will surge to at least the first target. Here are the reason why there was confidence in entering the trade:

The Chart Analyzer (Arrows) has issued a signal >https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927



As you can see, the Chart Analyzer issued a buy signal at the beginning of the higher low. Note that the signal was issued early while at the same time there was volatility (yellow asterisks). See below.





Fig.1. Prediction of BUY based on the Chart Analyzer and the Ranging Market Detector Ranging Market Detector> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062 Four Hrs later, the price had moved close to our target. The Ranging Market Detector on the separate window gave the confirmation of the entry when the short-term(fast) signal line crossed line 10 from below. Note that the long-term signal line was already above -20, so the market sentiment was already in favor of buy. This pair is preparing for a BUY. See fig.2.



Fig.2. Price moves Higher as predicted

Here is another example from AUDUSD-30M chart. Our prediction was for the price surge to higher. Whereas the target is yet to be hit, the signal was valid. Note that the 4H Chart is also pointing buy. See fig 3. and 4.

Fig 3. AUDUSD: Buy-30M



Fig. 4: Price Moving Higher

You can access these indicators through: Seller: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipmontra/seller



Ranging Market Detector: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062

Have a profitable trading day!



