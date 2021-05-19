MT4 Indicator with 84% Winning Rate: Ranging Market Detector Manual

Winning Rate above 80%

The Ranging Market Detector scans and informs you when the market is ranging, retracing, or changing direction. In this backtest, the indicator shows its power without using it together with any other chart indicator. This Oscillator has an 84% winning ratio when tested. With this simple strategy, your trading will improve drastically. To replicate these settings, select DISABLE Histograms. In the example below, 21 out of 25 were winners and attained at least 200 pips. See fig 1 below and video link.





Fig.1. The working on the Ranging Market Detector: Extract from the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXG482GZs-g





Sell Example: How to sell

The best SELL signals are generated when the long-term signal line (Green MTF) is below -20.

OPTION 1 Sell: While the long-term line is below -20, short when the fast signal line (DodgeBlue) surges past level 10 and then drops below 10.

OPTION 2 Sell: While the long-term line is below -20, short when the fast signal line (DodgeBlue) surges past level -20 and then drops below -20.

Buy Example: How to buy

The best BUY signals are generated when the long-term signal line (Green MTF) is above -20.

OPTION 1 Buy: While the long-term line is above -20, buy when the fast signal line (DodgeBlue) drops below 10 and then surges past level 10.

OPTION 2 Buy: While the long-term line is above -20, buy when the fast signal line (DodgeBlue) drops below -20 and then surges past level -20.





Indicator name: Ranging Market Detector

Indicator Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062

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Seller: Innovicient Limited