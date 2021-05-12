Way of the Turtle: The Secret Methods that Turned Ordinary People into Legendary Traders - by Curtis M. Faith

2007, 288 pages, by Curtis M. Faith.



I heard about “Turtle Traders” a long ago but never read anything about them or why they were called that way…

The book Way of the Turtle tells the story of a “Turtle Trader”, the approach being used during his training and the environment where all that journey happened.

The way the story unfolds is like a Story Book so novices will get acquainted with the subject of Trading, but more advanced/intermediate users will get bored from the beginning of the reading…

But, even for novices in trading the book is a little disappointing because it does not explain exactly a trading system but all the related subjects the trader must have to be successful: A Trading System, Money & Risk Management, Discipline. And you can find this triad everywhere on mostly of the Trading books everywhere, even on YouTube.

The trading system per see is Donchian Channels Breakouts…

#IfYouWantToReadSomethingDifferent

;)

