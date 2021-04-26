USDJPY: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In an alternative scenario, after a return to the bull market zone above the resistance level 108.15 and after the breakdown of the resistance levels 108.34, 108.56, long positions will again become relevant.

And so far, the meantime, short positions are preferred (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")

Support levels: 107.00, 106.75, 106.50, 106.00

Resistance levels: 108.00, 108.15, 108.34, 108.56

Trading scenarios

Buy Stop 108.40. Stop Loss 107.40. Take-Profit 109.00, 109.25, 109.70, 110.95

Sell ​​by market, Sell Stop 107.40. Stop Loss 108.40. Take-Profit 107.00, 106.75, 106.50, 106.00, 104.50, 102.60, 101.20, 100.60, 100.00

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**) USDJPY: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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