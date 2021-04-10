New Mobile App from NordFX

The specialists of the NordFX brokerage company have developed a new convenient mobile app that allows you to conduct full-fledged trading in the financial markets without having to switch to other platforms.





The app supports 12 languages and contains all the functionality traders need, which they can use in just a few clicks. The trading platform integrates indicators and other tools for advanced technical analysis. In addition, the application includes an economic calendar, as well as options for opening and verifying an account, depositing and withdrawing funds.

The line of trading instruments includes 33 Forex currency pairs, gold, silver, Crude and Brent oil, as well as the main cryptocurrency pairs: Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Ripple (XRP/USD) and Litecoin (LTC/USD).

For all the inquiries, please contact Support support@nordfx.com.

You can download the NordFX mobile app from Google Play

as well as from the App Store



