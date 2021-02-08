XAU/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

XAU / USD broke through the key long-term support level 1821.00 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart), and today XAU / USD is also traded below this level, trying to develop the downtrend (see Technical Analysis and Trading Recommendations)





Support levels: 1800.00, 1770.00, 1685.00, 1600.00, 1560.00, 1535.00

Resistance levels: 1821.00, 1831.00, 1852.00, 1874.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1804.00. Stop-Loss 1823.00. Take-Profit 1800.00, 1770.00, 1685.00, 1600.00, 1560.00, 1535.00

Buy Stop 1823.00. Stop-Loss 1804.00. Take-Profit 1831.00, 1852.00, 1874.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2010.00, 2075.00

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**) XAU/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



