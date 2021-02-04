GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Today the focus of investors' attention is the meeting of the Bank of England. Its decision on rates will be published at 12:00 (GMT). The Bank of England's key interest rate is expected to remain unchanged at 0.10% and the target volume of asset purchases at £ 895 billion.

Staying in the zone above the key support levels 1.3135 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart), 1.3175 (ЕМА200 on the weekly chart), the pair is in the bull market zone.





Support levels: 1.3590, 1.3525, 1.3490, 1.3400, 1.3300, 1.3210, 1.3175, 1.3135

Resistance levels: 1.3667, 1.3758, 1.3800, 1.3900, 1.3960

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.3480. Stop-Loss 1.3610. Take-Profit 1.3400, 1.3300, 1.3210, 1.3175, 1.3135, 1.3100, 1.2865

Buy by market. Buy Limit 1.3500. Buy Stop 1.3610. Stop-Loss 1.3480. Take-Profit 1.3667, 1.3758, 1.3800, 1.3900, 1.3960

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