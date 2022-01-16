Welcome to the expert advisor Vikings guide. In this article, I will review all the parameter, share some settings files.

Vikings is an expert advisor that uses home-made indicators to analyze excess of volatility. When the EA finds an excess, you can choose to play the trend, the reversal or both at the same time.

Set the distance between order. 0 to use de Viking TP multiplier.

Open a cycle in the direction of the market.

Open a cycle in the direction of the market.

Here are the parameters:

EA can work on any pair, on large timeframes mostly (I recommend H1 or more).

You will find attached the sets of the major peers added over time. The sets are downloadable at the bottom of this post.