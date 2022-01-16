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Introduction
Welcome to the expert advisor Vikings guide.
In this article, I will review all the parameter, share some settings files.
Vikings
Vikings is an expert advisor that uses home-made indicators to analyze excess of volatility.
When the EA finds an excess, you can choose to play the trend, the reversal or both at the same time.
EA settings
Here are the parameters:
- Strategy: Select the strategy
|REVERSAL
|Open a cycle in the opposite direction of the market.
|TREND
| Open a cycle in the direction of the market.
|DUAL
|Open orders in both directions.
- New cycle: Allow the EA to open a new cycle.
- Buy enabled: Allow the EA to open buy cycles.
- Sell enabled: Allow the EA to open new sell cycles.
- Magic number: The magic number needs to be different on each new chart.
- Initial lot: The size of the initial lot.
- Initial lot per balance (Autolot) [0=Off]: Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial lot = 0.01 & Initial lot per balance = 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)
- Lot multiplier: This is the multiplier used to calculate the lot of a new order depending on how much orders are already open.
- TP [0=auto]: Set the take profit, in points. 0 to use de Viking TP multiplier.
- VK TP multiplier (Enable if TP = 0): Set the take profit based on the volatility indicator. Set TP to 0.
- Distance [0=auto]: Set the distance between order. 0 to use de Viking TP multiplier.
- VK TP multiplier (Enable if Distance = 0): Distance between orders. 0 to set automatically.
- Trailing distance [0=off]: The distance of the trailing stop, in points. 0 to disable.
- Trailing start: Distance before the activation of the trailing stop, in points.
- VK period: Select the number of bars use for the Vikings indicator.
- VK value: Select the trigger for the Vikings indicator.
- Equity TP [0=Off]: Close trades & stop trading if the equity goes above this level. 0 to disable.
- Equity SL [0=Off]: Close trades & stop trading if the equity goes below this level. 0 to disable.
- Drawdown SL [0=Off]: Close trades if the drawdown percentage goes above this level. 0 to disable.
Pairs
EA can work on any pair, on large timeframes mostly (I recommend H1 or more).
You will find attached the sets of the major peers added over time. The sets are downloadable at the bottom of this post.