Detroit Trade EA V.2.2 - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY!
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Detroit Trade EA V.2.2 - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY!

16 January 2021, 08:53
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
0
675

1. Testing on the real history of ticks - EURUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020).

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,M1 (spread 10 pips):

StrategyTester - Detroit Trade v22 EA (EURUSD,M1 2015-2020) pf 1,78

2. Testing on the real history of ticks - GBPUSD,M1 in the years 2015-2016.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters on GBPUSD,M1 (spread 10 pips):

StrategyTester - Detroit Trade v22 EA (GBPUSD,M1 2015-2016) pf 0,55

3. Testing on the real history of ticks - USDJPY,M1 in the year 2018.

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters on USDJPY,M1 (spread 10 pips):

StrategyTester - Detroit Trade v22 EA (USDJPY,M1 2018) pf 1,41

4. Testing on the real history of ticks - AUDUSD,M1 in the last five years (2015-2020).

Broker: Weltrade

Testing with standard parameters on AUDUSD,M1 (spread 10 pips):

StrategyTester - Detroit Trade v22 EA (AUDUSD,M1 2015-2020) pf 1,92

Choose a broker and trading conditions with the minimum spread and use rebate (a refund of the spread).

Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

Compare brokers in terms of return can be spread on this page.

Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.

#EA, MT4, robot, Testing, real, tick story