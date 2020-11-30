PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





Dear trader, it is with great satisfaction that I present the monthly balance sheet, we currently have a 65% Growth, in November the Maryland FX hyper algorithm predicted a possibility of high volatility considering the volumes traded in the SP500, and VIX Index, in the first week of november, this movement happened due to the tensions linked to the elections in the largest economy in the world USA. For this reason, the first week of November the algorithm did not negotiate, and after the first week it negotiated very carefully, considering the contention of volumes taken by the big banks. This was the reason for a lower than normal profit presented in the history of Maryland FX, consequently the drawdown was very low, but for December we have great expectations, we are projecting a gain of 14.39%.





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