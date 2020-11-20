1.33110

Hi to all trader, very good evening on Friday, hopefully everyone is good and making nice profit these week. Since today is the last day of trading, lets hope all is good and getting good profit pay. As we can see today open market and direction forpair its seem like the price is above MA200, MA50 and MA20 on timeframe H1 and H4, so I am suggesting we can enter buy on this market today and TP at yesterday high atand put some trailing on it. Incase its able to break the high, then its going to go for price 1.32960 before all week high at. Thus we can take advantage for today to enter in the market. How ever do not forget to put any stop loss and secure profit by put target profit. Do trade with cautious and keep tight money management to avoid unnecessary loss or even margin call. Therefore, do keep stay at home also to keep save and avoid being getting infected by pandemic corona virus. Hopefully everyone can stay safe and keep learning and gaining money through forex.





My telegram link:



