Heikin Ashi - How to Trade Without Candlestick Patterns - by Dan Valcu

2011, 307 pages, by Dan Valcu – from Educofin.

I was interested on Heikin Ashi and looked for a book about this subject. I know that there are several websites and videos around the web about it, but I always give preference for good references of study in books, simply because it is very easy to make a video, but it is very hard to write a book…

I liked Dan Valcu’s book about Heikin Ashi, it is very complete and also explains accessory indicators that could be used along with Heikin Ashi candlesticks. If your are having trouble to analyze traditional Candlesticks, even for lower timeframes, give Heikin Ashi a try…





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