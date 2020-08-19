How to choose another TF for trading and how to choose sets for the Pump and Dump Pro EA
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How to choose another TF for trading and how to choose sets for the Pump and Dump Pro EA

19 August 2020, 12:48
SLAtrade
[Deleted]
1
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How to choose another TF for trading


In order to select a different TF, you need to change several parameters
1) Everything here is easy, just change the TF on which you want to trade in this variable

Further

2) We need to change the values ​​in the settings

To do this, we need to first change the value in the TF calculation of the average iPump coefficient

and select the period of time by which the coefficient will be calculated in Period for calculation

For example, at current values, we have such readings in the column



change for example to M15


Then click OK, and then we will see that the values ​​have changed in this window


After we understood what values ​​we need to use for the selected TF (in the figure, an example for m15)

We need to change these values ​​in these settings


Congratulations, on your new TF settings. For each pair and TF, the iPump coefficient will be different.


Video explanation on changing TF and choosing iPump index

  


Как подобрать сеты


For a selection of sets, we need

1) Follow the steps that are described in the video and in the paragraph regarding the choice of the iPump coefficient values, since the data values ​​for each currency pair and TF are different.

2) On the new pair, be sure to write a unique magic number, which you do not use on other charts.

3) Select TP based on the ATR of the selected instrument, for example, for EURUSD, the daily volatility is about D1 ATR = 900 points, so I would use ATR / 3, that is about 300 pips


Further, if you use averaging, then you need to change the value in



Everything is simple here too

For


use ATR / 3 of the selected TF

For


use ATR / 2 of the selected TF

For

use ATR / 4 of the selected TF

Be sure to change the magic number and you can start trading.