(09 JULY 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:UK stimulus plan boosts sterling

Equities in Shanghai (+1.03%) extended gains for the eighth consecutive session, still surfing on the wave of optimism that more central bank and government stimulus is underway to maintain a ‘healthy’ bull market to tackle the Covid-led economic slowdown in China. Investors left aside the worries that a fastening Chinese inflation would interfere with plans of more stimulus and the anxiety over the rising US-China tensions over Hong Kong. The Hang Seng (+0.47%) gained, as the Nikkei (+0.93%) and Topix (+0.53%) ticked higher following losses earlier this week.



In the US, Nasdaq topped at 10700 on the back of persistent inflows in tech stocks, as the S&P500 (+0.78%) and the Dow (+0.68%) ended a choppy trading session in gains. Big US companies continue thriving on expectation of more fiscal and monetary stimulus, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has no choice but to ramp up support due to the rising Covid risks on its economy. Number of infections in the US topped 3 million, and California reported its biggest daily jump.



The US unemployment claims could reveal a negative surprise today, on the back of rising new cases in some states, and slower business reopening. But the market reaction to data becomes increasingly unpredictable.



The stock markets are increasingly shifting away from the underlying economic fundamentals. The valuations are now strongly driven by stimulus expectations. Bad news is perceived as good for more stimulus and supports the actual stock rally, at least in big US stocks. The certainty that money will continue pouring into the financial markets give a piece of mind to risk investors. There are lingering risks of sudden, sharp headwinds, but first, the market reaction to news becomes increasingly blurry, so the timing of a potential correction is unpredictable. And second, the downturns are expected to remain limited due to a solid buying pressure as prices retreat.



In individual company news, Google dropped its plan to offer a large cloud service in China as rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China increased worries about the Chinese government’s obsession to control the data flow within its borders. China’s online platform is sure an eldorado, but will remain troubled waters for foreign players as the Chinese policy on data is being tightening over the past years, even though China looks increasingly open to the world from trade and financial perspectives. Anyway, Alphabet’s share price will certainly not be impacted by the news and remains on track for challenging the historical high of 1530 seen before the Covid sell-off.



Activity in European futures hint at a positive open on Thursday.



By Ipek Ozkardeskaya



