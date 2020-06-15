XAUUSD (GOLD) Trade Setup
Analytics & Forecasts

XAUUSD (GOLD) Trade Setup

15 June 2020, 02:20
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
193
The 4-hour right side is up against 8/16/2018 low (1159). 1 hour is turning up against 1669 low. Near-term, while dips remain above 1669 low expect Gold to extend higher.
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