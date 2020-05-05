AUDUSD SHORT TRADE SETUP
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDUSD SHORT TRADE SETUP

5 May 2020, 05:16
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
128
The 4-hour right side is down against 12/31/2019 peak (0.7030). 1 hour is turning down against 0.6571 high. Near-term, while bounces fail below 0.6571 high and more importantly below 0.7030 high expect pair to extend lower.
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