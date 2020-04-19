GBPJPY Weekly Forecast
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPJPY Weekly Forecast

19 April 2020, 13:50
Lalit Matta
Lalit Matta
0
139
The daily and 4 hour right side is down with a bearish sequence against 147.93. While below 135.75 where the hourly is turning down it can continue lower again.
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