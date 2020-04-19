All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPJPY Weekly Forecast 19 April 2020, 13:50 Lalit Matta 0 139 The daily and 4 hour right side is down with a bearish sequence against 147.93. While below 135.75 where the hourly is turning down it can continue lower again. ##gbpjpy #gbpjpyweekly #weeklyforecast #forexindia #forexanalysis #forexeducation #forextuitions To add comments, please log in or register GBPJPY Weekly Forecast Analytics & Forecasts 139 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 23 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 30 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 22 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 26 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 27 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 23 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 30 0 232 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 30 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB