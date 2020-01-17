EURUSD LONG TRADE SETUP

A second wave (x) ended at 1.2532 on 2/16/18 where the weekly is turning down and the daily right side is down. Down from there wave a ended at 1.0877 on 10/1/19 where the 4 hour is turning up. From there a wave ((W)) is in place at the 1.1239 highs from 12/31/19 where the hourly is turning down. From there the cycle in wave (W) ended at 1.1084. While above there it can see a bounce to correct the cycle from the 12/31/19 highs. While below there it can see another swing lower in the correction of the cycle up from the 10/1/19 lows.