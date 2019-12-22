Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44685

Link to MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44686

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RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc.