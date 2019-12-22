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Link to MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44685
Link to MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44686
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RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc.
Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss.
RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed.
Benefits:
- Any type of account
- Deposits from 100 USD on micro lot account
- Not sensitive to slippage or execution speed
Recommendations:
- EURUSD H1 timeframe
- 100 USD -> 0.01 lot
- 1000 USD -> 0.1 lot
- leverage 1:30 and above
- Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity
Trading InstructionsDon't hesitate to contact me after purchase. I can help you setting up the EA based.
- Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
- When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings)
- Select Size of the lot you want to trade ("FixedLotSize" parameter) according to your account equity
- If using more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!!
- Confirm settings and let the EA trade
Set files:
Files:
EURUSD01.set 2 kb
GBPUSD01.set 2 kb
EURUSD01_MT5.set 2 kb
GBPUSD01_MT5.set 2 kb
EURUSD02.set 2 kb
XAUUSD01.set 2 kb
XAUUSD01_MT5.set 2 kb
EURUSD02_MT5.set 2 kb