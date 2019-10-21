The Night Expert Advisor "Good Night EA"

Good day, dear traders!
I present to you a Grid Adviser trading during the Asian session flat.
- fully automatic robot,
- comfortable in using,
- flexible and easy to configure at the same time
- fast in optimization,
- small funds needed in the account
- safe for your account,
- profitable with minimal drawdown.
View description and download Advisor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36717
Real Account monitoring at MQL5.com: www.mql5.com/en/signals/644563MyFxbook monitoring: www.myfxbook.com/members/LockMaker/ea-good-night-real/3496404
EA Parameters:
--- Trading settings:
- Magic Number - Magic number. Also reserve the next number for this copy of the EA.
- Trade direction (for 1-st order only) - the direction of the trading. Possible values "Buy and Sell" / "Buy only" /
"Sell only".
It is used for the first order only, so if there is already a grid of the forbidden direction, the EA will keep it until the close.
- Fixed Lot - the fixed lot volume with which the robot opens the 1st order. The second grid order also opens with the initial lot always.
- Deposit Size calculated for the Fixed Lot, if = 0 -disabled - the size of your account, calculated for the fixed
lot of the 1st grid order.
If = 0 - disabled (the EA does not manage the lot of the 1st order)
- Lot Multiplier for 3-rd and 4-th order - Multiplier for the lot of the 3rd and 4th grid order
- Lot Multiplier for 5-th and 6-th order - Multiplier for the lot of the 5th and 6th grid order
- Lot Multiplier for 7-th order and more - Multiplier for the 7th grid order or more
- Minimal Grid distance - The initial distance between grid orders (between the 1st and 2nd order), in 4-digit pips
- Increase the minimal grid distance, in % - percentage by which the distance between grid orders increases. If = 0 - the distance between orders isconstantly
- TakeProfit for 1st order - Take Profit for the 1st grid order, in 4-digit pips
- Reduction of the total TakeProfit, in % - percentage by which the total TP of the grid decreases when opening a new order
- Minimum TakeProfit from the BreakEven level - the minimum value of the total TP from the breakeven level, in 4-digit pips
The robot uses two Magic numbers differing per unit - for Buy- and Sell-positions separately. If you put several instances of the EA on one instrument, but different timeframes, then you should increase/decrease this parameter by 2 at least
The EA increases the lot of the 1st order when the ratio of the current equity to the DepositSize becomes more than 2. For example, if FixedLot = 0.01, DepositSize = $650, and the equity exceeds $ 1300 (650 * 2), then the 1st order will open with the lot = FixedLot * 2 = 0.02. If the equity exceeds $ 1950 (650 * 3) - the lot of the 1st order will be FixedLot * 3 = 0.03
The robot uses a flexible system for increasing the size of lots in the grid according to the algorithm: the lot of each next
order is equal to the lot of the previous order multiplied by the Lot Multiplier
In this case, the 1st and 2nd orders always open with the initial lot specified in the "Fixed Lot" parameter
All subsequent orders are divided into pairs, each of which has its own multiplier
The distance between grid orders depends on the number of orders. It is set by the initial distance between the 1st and 2nd
orders and the percentage by which this distance increases with each new order in the grid.
For example, if the parameter "Increase the minimal Grid distance" = 10%, and the distance between the 1st and 2nd orders "Minimal Grid distance" = 20pp, then the distance between the 2nd and 3rd orders will be 22pp, between 3th and 4th orders will be 24pp, etc.
The distance to the TakeProfit level also depends on the number of orders. It is set by the TakeProfit for the 1st grid order and
the percentage by which the total TP of the grid decreases when a new order is opened.
For example, if the "Reduction of the total TakeProfit" = 10%, and the "TakeProfit for 1st order" = 100pp, then the TP of the 2nd order will be 90pp, for the third order - 80pp, etc.
At the same time, the TP cannot be less than the minimum value specified by the "Minimum TakeProfit from the BreakEven level" parameter.
--- Filters:
- Maximal size of bars (4 digit), if = 0 -disabled - Volatility filter: the maximum total size of the last bars (in 4-digit pips), above which the EA will not open new orders. If = 0 - the volatility filter is disabled
- Total number of bars - The number of bars to calculate the previous parameter. The countdown begins with the 1st (closed) candle
- Maximum Slippage (4 digit), if = 0 -disabled - The maximum allowable slippage (in 4-digit pips). If = 0 - the filter is disabled
- Maximum Spread (4 digit), if = 0 -disabled - The maximum allowable spread (in 4-digit pips), more than which the robot will not open orders. Valid for any grid order. If = 0 - the spread filter is disabled
- Maximum StopOut level, if = 0 -disabled - Maximum StopOut level above which the EA will not open orders. This parameter is valid for any grid order. If = 0 - StopOut filter is disabled
- Minimal Leverage, if = 0 -disabled - Minimum Leverage below which the EA will not open orders. It is valid for any grid order. If = 0 - Leverage filter is disabled
The robot has a special volatility filter to avoid a large drawdown in the event of a very strong movement against our
position.
If the total size of the last bars exceeds the value specified in the "Maximal size of bars" parameter, the robot will not open new grid orders until the volatility decreases.
Bars are counted from right to left starting from the first closed bar.
Some brokers often expand the spread on the news and change the size of the Leverage and the StopOut level for the worse before
the news and weekends.
This can be critical if you use a robot with aggressive settings as a scalper, as the opening of new orders at this time will greatly reduce the level of available funds in the account and may lead to the forced closure of the most unprofitable grid orders and to an unexpected crushing blow of your account.
Therefore, the robot will not open orders if Slippage, Spread, Leverage or StopOut is worse than acceptable.
--- Indicator settings:
- Bollinger Bands period - Bollinger Bands indicator period
- BB deviation - Deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator
The robot uses the Bollinger Bands indicator to determine the flat range.
When the price goes beyond the upper border of the BB indicator channel, the robot opens a sell deal with the hope of the price return inside the channel. When the price goes beyond the lower border of the channel, the robot makes a buy.
Signals from the indicator are used to open the 1st order only. Other grid orders are opened only if the price has passed a some distance against our position
--- Time settings:
- Hour to start of trading - the hour of the start of the 1st order opening
- Hour to end of trading - the hour of the end of the 1st order opening
- Start / End trading color - color of the vertical lines of the beginning and end of trading
- Disable open the 1st order of the new grid after this date - At the same time, maintenance of existing grids is carried out as usual.
The time parameters apply to the opening of the 1st order only. If there are
open orders on the market already, then the robot continues to escort them according to the
specified algorithm.
If both parameters "Hour to start" and "Hour to end" are equal to zero, then the robot is ready to open the 1st orders around the clock
Please note: the time set in the default settings has been optimized for GMT+0. Be sure to adjust the opening time of the 1st order if your broker's time is different from GMT+0!
This parameter allows you to smoothly withdraw the robot from trading to withdraw profits.
It is also recommended to use this parameter for testing and optimization. If you set the date 2-3 days before the end of testing, then the grids will close correctly, and not forcibly by the tester at a loss.