The Night Expert Advisor "Good Night EA"

The time parameters apply to the opening of the 1st order only. If there are open orders on the market already, then the robot continues to escort them according to the specified algorithm.

If both parameters "Hour to start" and "Hour to end" are equal to zero, then the robot is ready to open the 1st orders around the clock

Please note: the time set in the default settings has been optimized for GMT+0. Be sure to adjust the opening time of the 1st order if your broker's time is different from GMT+0!