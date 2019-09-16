The Identify Trend PRO indicator is an advanced version of the popular Identify Trend indicator, to which three new modes have been added. In each of these modes, unique averaging algorithms developed by the author are used, which have low delays and, at the same time, are the most appropriate false signal filters for the foreign exchange market.

The Identify Trend PRO indicator, as well as the Identify Trend, allows very accurately and, most importantly, with a small delay to establish the optimal entry points in the positions, as well as the beginning of the true trend movement. Such capabilities of the indicator allow it to be effectively used both for trading by scalper strategies and using long-term trading strategies.

As averaging, Identify Trend used simple averaging by means of a moving median

4) XM =( Max ({ x })+ Min ({ x }))/2.

The following three more promising averaging algorithms are used in the Identify Trend PRO indicator

1) XC=XF - XS + SMMA

2) XF=<x/SMMA>*SMMA

3) XS=<x*SMMA>/SMMA,

where x is the points of history, <...> - is the averaging procedure, the algorithms of which are presented in detail in the following screenshot.