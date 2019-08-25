Update Aug 8 2019

Ok I coming off Vacation from my job. And tonight I have to go back to work. Not looking forward to it but I have to do it for now. But I will also be bring with me Forex.V7 an old system with a new twist. Once this system is up. I will fund my Forex.V95 system with $800. Which will make eligible to be in Auto trade network for Myfxbook. It will still be available here. Currently sitting at Rank 460 on MQl5. Problem here is their just too many traders its hard to stand out. Even with good trading results. Also I will be Restating Forex.V3. With $1000 because my test shows its a good system it just needs revamping. Finally theirs is old Forex.V4 over 8 monthes on all wins. This system will remain the same as see no reason to change it.





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-happy Trading