EURGBP looks to weaken further lower on correction as it retains its downside pressure. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8800 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8750 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8700 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8900 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8950 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.9000 level followed by the 0.9050 level. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on more recovery



