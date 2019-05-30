UTOPIA - ALL IN ONE EA

LINK TO THE UTOPIA - THE ALL IN ONE EXPERT ADVISER

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38264





UTOPIA - THE ALL IN ONE EXPERT ADVISER



INPUT DETAILS





CURRENCY PAIRS: The option allows to use/select different currency pairs in the EA. A trader can select one currency pair or more than one currency pairs for trading according to his/her investing style.

Please note: Use the Tags properly according to your broker. If the valid abbreviation is GBPUSD with a dot, use GBPUSD. instead of GBPUSD

ORDER MODE: BUY/SELL/BOTH The option to open positions in either buy, or sell or in both directions



LOT SIZE: This is the initial Lot Size



AUTOLOT INCREASE: True/False

LOT FOR:

INCREASE LOT FOR BALANCE:

The three option above are for automatic opening of LOT SIZE according to the capital. The AUTOLOT INCREASE feature will work if set to true, otherwise it will open fixed lots according to the Initial Lot Size.

The LOT FOR and INCREASE LOT FOR BALANCE works according to the formula (LOT FOR/INCREASE LOT FOR BALANCE)*YOUR CAPITAL.

As an Example

YOUR CAPITAL: $300

LOT FOR: 0.01

INCREASE LOT FOR BALANCE: $100

THE INITIAL LOT WILL BE 0.01/100 * 300 = 0.03 LOT

PLEASE NOTE: This feature is added to manage SIGNALS. The Signal provider can use this feature to provide OPTIONS for Low capital and High Capital signal followers



MULTIPLIER: This allows user to select multiplying the lot sizes in case of multiple orders. Keeping Multiplier at 1 will open constant fixed lots set at Initial Lot Size.



TAKE PROFIT (POINTS): This is set according to each INDIVIDUAL ORDERS.

STOP LOSS (POINTS): This is set according to each INDIVIDUAL ORDERS.

TAKE PROFIT USD: The Take Profit USD is set for GLOBAL PROFIT of Multiple Orders. The Take Profit is set in USD price or Base Currency Price



STOP LOSS USD: The Stop Loss USD is set for GLOBAL STOP LOSS of Multiple Orders. The Stop Loss is set in USD price or Base Currency Price

MAGIC NUMBER: Magic Number. The EA can be used on one screen with multiple Currency Pairs. If a trader wants to use multiple screens, it is recommended to chnage Magic Number for each screen



USE CLOSE TRADES: TRUE/FALSE: The Use Close Trades is applicable only if USE TREND INDICATOR is set to TRUE. When this is set to true, all orders will close if the trend indicator changes the direction.



MAX TRADES: The max trades allowed till Take Profit USD or STOP LOSS USD is hit or orders are closed by other methods described below



EA ACTIVATION PRICE: The price is MANUALLY SET BY TRADER according to his strategy. This is one of the most powerful feature of this EA. If the EA ACTIVATION PRICE is set to zero, all positions will open automatically according to other settings. If EA ACTIVATION PRICE is given a VALUE, it will only activate the EA once the this Price is Hit.



EA DEACTIVATION PRICE 1: The price is MANUALLY SET BY TRADER according to his strategy. This can be used by the user as a Take Profit or Stop Loss level. Once the EA hit this price, all positions will close.



EA DEACTIVATION PRICE 2: The price is MANUALLY SET BY TRADER according to his strategy. This can be used by the user as a Take Profit or Stop Loss level. Once the EA hit this price, all positions will close.



PLEASE NOTE the EA ACTIVATION PRICE, EA DEACTIVATION PRICE 1 and EA DEACTIVATION PRICE 2 are provided for the traders to enter and exit trades manually. This gives power to the user. The activation feature will only activate the EA once the price is hit. The positions would open according to the criteria met by the EA.



DIFFERENCE MODE: NORMAL/IN LOSS/IN PROFIT Another POWERFUL feature of this EA. The difference mode is applicable on multiple orders only. The EA, if allowed to open more than 1 trade in MAX TRADES, will open trades according to the Difference Mode selection

NORMAL: Normal mode would keep opening orders in the direction of EA settings regardless of IN LOSS or IN PROFIT conditions.

IN LOSS: In LOSS mode allow new trades to open only when the EA is in Loss. The condition works according to the formula

LONG: New order2 Price < New Order1 Price < New Order0 Price (Average, Grid, Martingale going down)

SHORT: New order2 Price > New Order1 Price > New Order0 Price (Average, Grid, Martingale going down)

IN PROFIT: In PROFIT mode allow new trades to open only when the EA is in Profit. The condition works according to the formula

LONG: New order2 Price > New Order1 Price > New Order0 Price (Average, Grid, Martingale going above)

SHORT: New order2 Price < New Order1 Price < New Order0 Price (Average, Grid, Martingale going above)



DIFFERENCE ORDERS (POINTS): The Difference orders allow the EA to open multiple orders with fixed difference from the last open position according to this Difference orders. Normal mode will open orders in loss or in profit in both conditions. In Loss will open would open order with difference when EA is in LOSS. In Profit mode open orders with difference when EA is in profit.



USE STOP TRAILING POINTS: TRUE/FALSE

TRAILING STOP (POINTS): The trailing stop in points is used for trailing profits when USE STOP TRAILING POINTS is set to true. PLEASE NOTE, the trailing stop would only work when STOP TRAILING POINT is hit.

STOP TRAILING POINTS: The Stop trailing points allow the trailing stop to work after the points selected are hit. If an example, a trader wants trailing stop to start after 200 points from entry, the EA would not start trailing stop before 200 points. IF set to zero, it will start trailing stop immediately after entry.

TRAILING STEP (POINTS): The trailing step would trail stops according to steps selected by trader. If set to zero, i would trail normally.



USE MA CLOSE: TRUE/FALSE (MOVING AVERAGE CROSSOVER SETTINGS FOR TRAILING STOP)

MA TIMEFRAME: Selection from different time frames. If current is selected, the Moving Average would work on current time frame.

MA PERIOD FAST: Moving Average fast period

MA SHIFT FAST:

MA METHOD FAST: SIMPLE/EXPONENTIAL/LINEAR WEIGHTED/SMOOTHED

MA APPLY TO FAST: CLOSE/OPEN/HIGH/LOW/MEDIAN/WEIGHTED/TYPICAL



MA TIMEFRAME: Selection from different time frames. If current is selected, the Moving Average would work on current time frame.

MA PERIOD SLOW: Moving Average slow period

MA SHIFT SLOW:

MA METHOD SLOW: SIMPLE/EXPONENTIAL/LINEAR WEIGHTED/SMOOTHED

MA APPLY TO SLOW: CLOSE/OPEN/HIGH/LOW/MEDIAN/WEIGHTED/TYPICAL



PLEASE NOTE the moving average crossovers in the settings above are used for trailing stop. When the MA crosses above or below the other MA, the EA will close all positions. The EA also allows to select MA in different time frames. If a trader want to enter in larder time frame and exit using MA crossover, can select different time frame settings provided



USE PSAR TRAIL: TRUE/FALSE (PARABOLIC SAR TRAILING STOP)

PSAR STEP:

PSAR MAXIMUM:



PLEASE NOTE, similar to Moving Average Crossover, Parabolic SAR is also a trailing stop feature within the EA.



TREND DETECTION PERIOD: Number of period to select trend detection in EA. If USE TREND DETECTION FILTER is set to NO, trend detection period would be taken as zero.

USE TREND DETECTION FILTER: YES/NO The trend detection filter allows to filter trades according to the trend detection and trend detection period

SHOW ALERTS: YES/NO

SEND EMAILS: YES/NO

SEND PUSH NOTIFICATIONS: YES/NO



PLEASE NOTE the trend detection period and trend detection filters are used for entries. The Entries are filtered with strong candle formation and movements in the selected directions.



USE TREND INDICATOR: TRUE/FALSE (THE INDICATOR IS USED AS A FILTER IN TRADES). If the trend filter is set to true, it will open positions in the same direction only.

LOOK BACK PERIOD:

MULTIPLIER:

CHANNEL SHIFT:



USE ADX: TRUE/FALSE (IF SET TO TRUE, AVERAGE DIRECTIONAL INDEX WOULD BE USED AS FILTER)

PERIOD ADX:

ADX TIMEFRAME: Option to select time frame of ADX. If current time frame is selected, the EA will filter trades using the selected time frame

APPLY TO ADX: CLOSE/OPEN/HIGH/LOW/MEDIAN/TYPICAL/WEIGHTED

ADX SHIFT:

ADX LEVEL:



USE ATR: TRUE/FALSE (IF SET TO TRUE, AVERAGE TRUE RANGE WOULD BE USED AS FILTER)

ATR TIMEFRAME: Option to select time frame of Atr. If current time frame is selected, the EA will filter trades using the selected time frame

ATR PERIOD:

ATR SHIFT:

ATR SIGNAL VALUE:



USE TIME FILTER 1: TRUE/FALSE

START TIME 1:

END TIME 1:



USE TIME FILTER 2: TRUE/FALSE

START TIME 2:

END TIME 2:



USE TIME FILTER 3: TRUE/FALSE

START TIME 3:

END TIME 3:



PLEASE NOTE, there are three different time filters to choose entries. The EA would trade only within the selected time filters set by the trader.

USE BREAKEVEN: TRUE/FALSE (WHEN SET TO TRUE, THE BREAKEVEN FEATURE WOULD BE APPLICABLE ON EACH SEPARATE ENTRIES)

BE MINIMUM PROFIT (POINTS): The BE MINIMUM PROFIT allow the breakeven to work after the points selected are hit. If an example, a trader wants breakeven to be fixed only after 200 points from entry, the EA would not set breakeven stop before 200 points. IF set to zero, it will set breakeven stop immediately after reaching break even point

BE LOCKING (POINTS): The points at which the profits would be locked after the EA hits BE MINIMUM PROFIT TARGETS. If set to zero, the Breakeven would be locked at Entries only.