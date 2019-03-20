EURUSD bull pressure remains towards major resistance at 1.1419 area. This is coming on the back of its recent gain. Support lies at the 1.1300 where a break will turn attention to the 1.1250 level. A break below here will target the 1.1200 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1150. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1400 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.14050 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1500 level where a violation will expose the 1.1550 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further upside pressure.





