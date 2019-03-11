(11 MARCH 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 3:Blockchain Spending Rise

Despite notorious cryptocurrency hater Nouriel Roubini arguing the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, has “nothing to do with” the future of financial services, investment in the innovative tech is on the rise. In an updated report on 4th March 2019, indicated that global blockchain spending will account for almost $2.9 bn in 2019, which is an 88.7% surge from 2018, according to United States-based market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Financial sector leads industry in terms of spending in blockchain progress this 2019. Banking, investment services and insurance services expected to invest more than $1.1 bn out of the total global blockchain spending.

By Peter Rosenstreich



