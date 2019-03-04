GBPUSD faces price weakness with eyes on 1.3108 support zone. This is coming on the back of a move lower the past week. Support stands at 1.3150 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3100 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.3050 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3000 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2950 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.3250 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.3300 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3350 level followed by the 1.3400 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside pressure on more weakness.







