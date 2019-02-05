(05 FEBRUARY 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Market confusion

US equity markets have recovered sharply since, however, headwinds remain. US stocks moved quickly from over-bought to over-sold, as investors’ worries over US recession, trade tensions and Fed tighter monetary policy faded. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s pivot from tightening to neutral/dovish has pushed stocks to regain 50% of losses. Still, we retain our neutral slightly defensive position: there are key uncertainties. Volatility has declined but remains well above 2017 levels. Investors should be prepared for normal volatility.
Corporate earnings provided little clarity. A renewed focus on results is likely to develop into realistic valuations. December data said 50% of CFOs believe the US economy would be in a recession by end 2019. Consumer confidence has fallen sharply. The average US consumer sees chaos in domestic politics. Unemployment remains near historically low levels and job growth remains strong. A strong bounce in mortgage applications suggests improvements in housing. These are mixed messages, so investors should remain vigilant.
US equity markets have recovered sharply since, however, headwinds remain. US stocks moved quickly from over-bought to over-sold, as investors’ worries over US recession, trade tensions and Fed tighter monetary policy faded. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s pivot from tightening to neutral/dovish has pushed stocks to regain 50% of losses. Still, we retain our neutral slightly defensive position: there are key uncertainties. Volatility has declined but remains well above 2017 levels. Investors should be prepared for normal volatility.
GBP Miner Pro EA
- 335
- 0
- 6