NIGHTCRUSHER Backtest 2018
Statistics

10 January 2019, 14:48
Christian Opperskalski
NIGHTCRUSHER is focused on scalping EURUSD at night

  • 100% full automated
  • high profitable
  • flexible - dynamic take profit extension
  • longrun tracking for take profit adjustment -> minimize risks

we dont use dangerous martingale or grid strategies
all account types will be monitored permanently and will be stopped during high news events or decissions to protect your money
We offer different Signal Types with different Risk levels:

PLEASE Read full description and Risk and Money Management Strategies

Backtest

NIGHTCRUSHER

NIGHTCRUSHER continuous

NIGHTCRUSHER PAMM

Minimum deposit Signal: 100 $
Minimum deposit PAMM: 50 $

 

Recommendation for Signal Service:


Note: This is not a Signal Copy of a popular animal ;) its a own developed EA with some additional Features to extend your Profits and minimize the risk (dynamic TakeProfit & Longrun Tracking)


Correlation (Profits,MFE):0.86Correlation (Profits,MAE):0.08Correlation (MFE,MAE):-0.2480


Minimal position holding time:0:00:15Maximal position holding time:91:19:50Average position holding time:2:43:35



