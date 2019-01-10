NIGHTCRUSHER Backtest 2018

NIGHTCRUSHER is focused on scalping EURUSD at night

100% full automated

high profitable



flexible - dynamic take profit extension

longrun tracking for take profit adjustment -> minimize risks

we dont use dangerous martingale or grid strategies

all account types will be monitored permanently and will be stopped during high news events or decissions to protect your money

We offer different Signal Types with different Risk levels:

PLEASE Read full description and Risk and Money Management Strategies

Backtest

NIGHTCRUSHER

expected profit 50-100% per month

high risk

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/ 521229 (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/ 521231 (MT5)

NIGHTCRUSHER continuous

expected profit 10-50% per month

low risk

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/503221

NIGHTCRUSHER PAMM

expected profit 10-50% per month

low risk

NO costs for Signal Service or VPS

for Signal Service or VPS https://alpari.com/en/investor/pamm/431716/

Minimum deposit Signal: 100 $

Minimum deposit PAMM: 50 $

Recommendation for Signal Service:

use same Broker ( ICMarkets ) or with low slippage

) or with low slippage ECN Account with leverage 1:500

VPS with low latency

how to subscribe to trading signal https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523





Note: This is not a Signal Copy of a popular animal ;) its a own developed EA with some additional Features to extend your Profits and minimize the risk (dynamic TakeProfit & Longrun Tracking)





Correlation (Profits,MFE): 0.86 Correlation (Profits,MAE): 0.08 Correlation (MFE,MAE): -0.2480





Minimal position holding time: 0:00:15 Maximal position holding time: 91:19:50 Average position holding time: 2:43:35







