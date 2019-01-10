Forex Majors: Options And Futures Analysis For January 10, 2019

EURUSD

For the euro today we expect a rebound from the zone of 4% and the subsequent increase to the level of the limit seller with a possible false breakdown to the zone of 8%.





GBPUSD

Today we expect a rebound from the level of the weekly balance of the market maker and the subsequent growth to the zone of 16%.









AUDUSD

Re-testing of the 2% zone provides an opportunity to profitably open buy positions. The growth target is a zone of 6% and the level of limit sellers.





USDJPY

Today we expect to retest the zone of 12% and increase to the level of the daily balance. In the case of fixing quotes below the 12% zone, we expect a decline to the zone of 16%.





USDCHF

Successful testing of the 12% zone gives you the opportunity to open positions for sale. The 16% zone is the closest support for today. In the event of a breakdown and consolidation above the 12% zone, we expect an increase to 8% zone.





USDCAD

For this asset today we expect growth to the zone of 2% and the subsequent decrease to the option balance of the day. In case of fixing on the balance of the day, the area of ​​support for hedgers is the next goal of reducing.





A detailed analytical review of the major currency pairs of the Forex market, Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies, WTI crude oil, gold index, and S&P 500 stock index is further on YouTube channel.



