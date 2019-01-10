Forex Majors: Options And Futures Analysis For January 10, 2019

EURUSD
For the euro today we expect a rebound from the zone of 4% and the subsequent increase to the level of the limit seller with a possible false breakdown to the zone of 8%.
GBPUSD
Today we expect a rebound from the level of the weekly balance of the market maker and the subsequent growth to the zone of 16%.
AUDUSD
Re-testing of the 2% zone provides an opportunity to profitably open buy positions. The growth target is a zone of 6% and the level of limit sellers.
USDJPY
Today we expect to retest the zone of 12% and increase to the level of the daily balance. In the case of fixing quotes below the 12% zone, we expect a decline to the zone of 16%.
USDCHF
Successful testing of the 12% zone gives you the opportunity to open positions for sale. The 16% zone is the closest support for today. In the event of a breakdown and consolidation above the 12% zone, we expect an increase to 8% zone.
USDCAD
For this asset today we expect growth to the zone of 2% and the subsequent decrease to the option balance of the day. In case of fixing on the balance of the day, the area of support for hedgers is the next goal of reducing.
