All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Hunter Pro 24 December 2018, 14:12 Mohammad Oladi 6 338 Please use only this configuration file (.set) for good results ... Files: GBPUSD_H4_-_Hunter_Pro.set 2 kb #mohammad oladi, hunter_pro, hunter pro Source Abdul Salam 2018.12.24 14:26 #1 good ea Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.24 14:28 #2 Abdul Salam: good eaThanks dear :) Atakan Baykal 2018.12.24 16:48 #3 nice results.. u deserve a better reviews here. Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.24 16:50 #4 Atakan Baykal: nice results.. u deserve a better reviews here.Thanx dear friend . :) Chen Rui Ting 2019.01.03 16:56 #5 thank you for offer the good ea البرودي عبدالرحيم 2019.01.10 11:42 #6 جيد جدا To add comments, please log in or register Hunter Pro Trading Systems 338 6 2 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 6 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 7 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 20 0 1 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 36 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 43 1 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 61 0 1 229 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 61 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB