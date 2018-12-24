Exp - The xCustomEA Advisor on the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator

🧩 How to Trade with PipFinite Trend PRO Using The xCustomEA A practical example of building an automated trading strategy from the PipFinite Trend PRO custom indicator using Exp – The xCustomEA. This article shows how to connect indicator buffers, configure BUY / SELL signals, closing logic, trend filtering and Take Profit levels without programming a new Expert Advisor from scratch.













🔗 Related xCustomEA Articles and Settings Use these related English articles together with this PipFinite Trend PRO example. The main xCustomEA article explains the Expert Advisor concept, while the Settings article explains external inputs and configuration groups in more detail.













🎬 Watch How The xCustomEA Works with Custom Indicators The video explains how The xCustomEA can read custom indicator signals and turn them into automated trading logic.





🧩 The xCustomEA for MT4 and MT5 One universal Expert Advisor for building automated strategies from custom indicator signals.





🚀 What is This Article About?

This article is a practical example of how to configure Exp – The xCustomEA to trade using the popular custom indicator PipFinite Trend PRO.

The main goal is not to advertise only one indicator. The goal is to show a real workflow: install a custom indicator, find its signal buffers, connect these buffers to The xCustomEA, configure opening signals, closing signals, trend filters and Take Profit levels, and then test the result in MetaTrader.

PipFinite Trend PRO is a convenient example because it provides clearly documented buffers for BUY signals, SELL signals, trend filtering and Take Profit targets. This makes it a good educational case for understanding how The xCustomEA works with custom indicators.

📌 Practical Indicator Example We use PipFinite Trend PRO as a real custom indicator example. 🧩 xCustomEA as Trading Engine The xCustomEA reads buffers and turns indicator signals into trades. 🔢 Buffer-Based Setup BUY, SELL, filter and Take Profit buffers are configured manually. 🧪 MT4 / MT5 Testing The same idea can be tested in both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.





⭐ Why PipFinite Trend PRO Is a Good Example

It is a popular Market indicator available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides signal buffers that can be read by an Expert Advisor.

that can be read by an Expert Advisor. It has separate BUY and SELL signal buffers .

. It includes trend filter buffers that can be used to confirm direction.

that can be used to confirm direction. It provides Take Profit buffers that can be used for target logic.

that can be used for target logic. It is useful for showing xArrow configuration in The xCustomEA.

in The xCustomEA. It demonstrates the full workflow: entry, exit, filter, SL/TP and testing.

⚠ Important: This is an example of working with PipFinite Trend PRO. The xCustomEA can be used with many other custom indicators, but every indicator must be checked separately: buffer numbers, repainting behavior, Strategy Tester compatibility and signal logic.





🛠 Step 1 — Install PipFinite Trend PRO

Before The xCustomEA can trade by the indicator, the indicator must be installed in the MetaTrader terminal. If the indicator is purchased or downloaded from the MQL5 Market, it will appear in the Indicators / Market folder.

For this example, install the PipFinite Trend PRO version for the terminal you use: MT4 or MT5.

Download the Indicator from MQL5 Market Confirm Installation in MetaTrader Indicator in Market Folder After installation, the indicator should be visible in the Market folder of your terminal.





🔍 Step 2 — Find the Signal Buffers

To automate a custom indicator, you must know which buffers contain the trading signals. The xCustomEA reads indicator values through these buffers.

In the PipFinite Trend PRO example, the important buffers are:

Buffer Meaning How The xCustomEA Can Use It 8 BUY signal Open BUY position 9 SELL signal Open SELL position 10 BUY trend / UpTrend filter Allow BUY trades or filter signals 11 SELL trend / DnTrend filter Allow SELL trades or filter signals 12 Near Take Profit Use as closer TP level 13 Far Take Profit Use as farther TP level





Buffer Numbers in Data Window The Data Window helps verify which buffers contain signals and indicator values.





🏹 Step 3 — Configure Opening Signals with xArrow

The simplest way to connect PipFinite Trend PRO is to use the xArrow mode. This mode is suitable when the indicator draws BUY and SELL arrows using separate buffers.

For opening positions, we use:

SignalBuferforBUY = 8

SignalBuferforSELL = 9

Parameter Example for PipFinite Trend PRO SignalNameIndicator Market \ PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 SignalTypeIndicator xArrow TF_IndSigToTrade1 Current timeframe OWNSIGNAL_shift 1 SignalBuferforBUY 8 SignalBuferforSELL 9





xArrow Opening Signal Setup Once the buffer numbers are known, the opening signal setup becomes very simple. The EA Opens Trades by PipFinite Signals The xCustomEA reads buffers 8 and 9 and opens positions according to PipFinite Trend PRO signals.





🚪 Step 4 — Configure Closing by Opposite Signals

Opening is only part of the system. A strategy also needs exit logic. In this example, positions can be closed by the opposite signal from the same indicator.

For closing positions, we reverse the signal buffers:

CloseBuferforBUY = 9 — close BUY when SELL signal appears

— close BUY when SELL signal appears CloseBuferforSELL = 8 — close SELL when BUY signal appears

Close Parameter Example for PipFinite Trend PRO CloseNameIndicator Market \ PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 CloseTypeIndicator xArrow CloseBuferforBUY 9 CloseBuferforSELL 8





Closing Signal Setup The opposite signal buffers can close active positions.





🧭 Step 5 — Add Trend Filtering

Signals alone are not always enough. Many strategies need a trend filter to avoid entries against the current direction.

PipFinite Trend PRO provides trend filter buffers:

FilterBuferforBUY = 10

FilterBuferforSELL = 11

Filter Parameter Example for PipFinite Trend PRO FilterNameIndicator Market \ PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 FilterTypeIndicator xArrow / buffer filter mode FilterBuferforBUY 10 FilterBuferforSELL 11





Trend Filter Setup Filters can be used to confirm the market direction before opening trades. PipFinite Trend Filter Example





🎯 Step 6 — Use Take Profit from PipFinite Trend PRO

Some indicators provide not only entry signals but also target levels. PipFinite Trend PRO provides Take Profit buffers that can be used by The xCustomEA.

In this example:

Buffer 12 can be used as a nearer Take Profit target.

can be used as a nearer Take Profit target. Buffer 13 can be used as a farther Take Profit target.

In the example below, buffer 13 is used as the Take Profit level for both BUY and SELL trades.

SL / TP Parameter Example Value SLTPNameIndicator Market \ PipFinite Trend PRO MT5 SLTPBuferforBUY_TakeProfit 13 SLTPBuferforSELL_TakeProfit 13 Alternative TP buffer 12 for a nearer target Stop Loss buffer Not used in this example; Stop Loss can be configured in xCustomEA settings.





SL / TP from Indicator Buffers Take Profit Buffer Example Result of Closing by Indicator Take Profit





🧪 Step 7 — Test the Strategy in MT4 and MT5

After configuring opening signals, closing signals, filters and Take Profit from the indicator, the strategy must be tested.

The main purpose of testing is to confirm that:

The xCustomEA reads PipFinite Trend PRO buffers correctly.

BUY and SELL entries appear at the expected moments.

Closing by opposite signal works as intended.

The trend filter does not block correct trades unexpectedly.

Take Profit levels from the indicator are applied correctly.

The strategy behaves similarly in MT4 and MT5 when the same logic is used.

MT4 Test Example MT5 Test Example





⚙ Main xCustomEA Settings Used in This Example

This example uses several important groups of The xCustomEA settings. The full list is available in the Settings section.

Setting Group Purpose in PipFinite Trend PRO Example SignalNameIndicator Sets the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator name and path. SignalTypeIndicator Selects xArrow mode for reading BUY and SELL arrows. SignalBuferforBUY / SignalBuferforSELL Uses buffers 8 and 9 for opening signals. CloseNameIndicator Uses PipFinite Trend PRO again for closing signals. CloseBuferforBUY / CloseBuferforSELL Uses opposite buffers 9 and 8 for closing trades. FilterNameIndicator Uses PipFinite Trend PRO as trend filter source. FilterBuferforBUY / FilterBuferforSELL Uses buffers 10 and 11 for filtering. SLTPNameIndicator Uses PipFinite Trend PRO for Take Profit levels. SLTPBuferforBUY_TakeProfit / SLTPBuferforSELL_TakeProfit Uses buffer 13 for Take Profit in this example. Shift settings Use closed candle logic when you want more stable signals. Money management settings Control lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk and trading rules.





📘 Want the full parameter list? Open the complete xCustomEA Settings documentation before connecting your own indicator.





✅ What This Example Teaches

How to install a custom indicator from the MQL5 Market.

How to find indicator buffers in the Data Window.

How to connect BUY and SELL buffers to The xCustomEA.

How to close positions by opposite indicator signals.

How to use trend filter buffers.

How to use indicator Take Profit buffers.

How to test the same strategy idea in MT4 and MT5.

How one practical example can be adapted for other custom indicators.





⚠ Important Notes Before Using This on a Real Account

This article is an example of configuration, not a guaranteed profitable strategy.

You must own or install both The xCustomEA and the custom indicator you want to use.

Buffer numbers can be different for other indicators.

Some indicators repaint signals, so closed candle testing is important.

Some Market indicators may hide buffers or may not work correctly in Strategy Tester.

Always test the configured strategy in the Strategy Tester and on demo before live trading.

Final results depend on the indicator logic, settings, broker execution, spread, commission and money management.





🌐 Broker, Terminal and Testing Recommendations

The xCustomEA reads indicator buffers and opens real trades according to your settings. This means that both technical setup and trading conditions matter.

✅ Recommended Correctly installed PipFinite Trend PRO indicator

Correct indicator name and path

Known buffer numbers

Testing in MetaTrader Strategy Tester

Demo testing before real trading

Stable broker execution and reasonable spread ⚠ Check Carefully MT4 and MT5 indicator names may be different

Buffer numbering starts from zero

Current candle signals can change

Indicator input parameters must match

StrategyInputs must be configured correctly if used

Spread, slippage and commission can change results





🛠 How to Repeat This Setup

Step Action 1 Install The xCustomEA for MT4 or MT5. 2 Install PipFinite Trend PRO for the same terminal. 3 Check the indicator in the Strategy Tester or on the chart. 4 Open Data Window and confirm BUY, SELL, filter and TP buffers. 5 Set SignalNameIndicator and SignalTypeIndicator in The xCustomEA. 6 Set SignalBuferforBUY = 8 and SignalBuferforSELL = 9. 7 Set closing buffers: CloseBuferforBUY = 9 and CloseBuferforSELL = 8. 8 Add filter buffers 10 and 11 if you want trend filtering. 9 Add Take Profit buffer 12 or 13 if you want TP from the indicator. 10 Run Strategy Tester and check every trade before using the setup on demo.









🎬 Additional Testing Video: The xCustomEA in Strategy Tester This additional video shows the current testing workflow and helps understand how The xCustomEA can be checked inside MetaTrader before live trading. Watch this video after completing the setup steps above. It is especially useful before testing your own custom indicator configuration.

















🆚 Manual Indicator Trading vs xCustomEA Automation

Manual indicator trading requires constant monitoring. You must watch the chart, wait for arrows, check filters, decide when to close and manage risk manually. The xCustomEA helps automate this workflow when the indicator buffers can be read correctly.

Manual PipFinite Trading PipFinite + The xCustomEA Trader watches arrows manually EA reads BUY and SELL buffers automatically Closing decisions are manual Opposite signal buffers can close positions Trend filter must be checked visually Filter buffers can be used automatically Take Profit levels must be handled manually Indicator TP buffers can be used if available Hard to test many variants manually Strategy can be tested in MetaTrader Strategy Tester





⚠ Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. This article shows how to configure The xCustomEA using PipFinite Trend PRO as an example. It is not a guarantee of profit. A custom indicator can give false signals, repaint, work differently in real-time trading or perform poorly under some market conditions. Always test the strategy before live trading.





🏁 Final Thoughts

PipFinite Trend PRO is a good practical example for learning how The xCustomEA works with custom indicators, because it provides clearly defined signal, filter and Take Profit buffers.

The xCustomEA is the automation engine in this workflow. It reads the indicator buffers, applies your configured rules and turns a visual indicator strategy into a testable Expert Advisor strategy.

If you understand how to find buffers and configure signals in this example, you can use the same approach with many other custom indicators that provide readable values for Expert Advisors.

🚀 Try The xCustomEA with Your Indicator Watch the video, download the demo, study the PipFinite Trend PRO example, connect your own indicator and test whether your indicator logic can become an automated trading strategy.









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