EURGBP Continues To Target Higher Prices

EURGBP faces further recovery threats following its higher close the past week. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8900 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8850 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8800 level. Resistance lies at the 0.8950 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.9000 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.9050 level followed by the 0.9100 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on further bull pressure





