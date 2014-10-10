Technical Analysis for USDJPY - Doji Highlights Hesitation Near 108.00 Barrier

0
- USD/JPY Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred
- Doji Suggests Some Reluctance Near 108.00
- Close Below 108.00 Floor May Open 107.00
The four hour chart reveals a disdain from traders towards several recent reversal patterns including a Piercing Line and Morning Star formation. This suggests the threshold to reinvigorate the bulls may be high, and casts some doubt over a potential recovery. Some intraday buying interest is evident near 108.00, below which may see some support renewed at 107.40.