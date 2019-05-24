Wolfe Evolution Detector
24 May 2019, 10:27
Leandro Di Francesco
Leandro Di Francesco
The Wolfe Evolution Detector is an innovative tool to help the trader to detects Wolfe Waves on any timeframe and up to 28 Simbols, trough a Dashboard.

This tool is designed to semi-automatic suggest signals.

The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting Wolfe Wave Classic and Optimezed .

The tool is very simple to use.

Click here for more details: https://wolfevolutiondetector.com/

Input parameters:

-          MagicNumber  222(Max 9 digits)

-          Scanner (true/false) = Enable/Disable Scanner Dashboard

-          User template to add on chart opened (saved on your MT4 directory)

Money Management settings:

-          Risk of percentage (for every trade)

-          Free risk level for invalidation (when the price reaches this percentage, The Wolfe is Invalid)

-          Stop at Break-even at the percentage of (when order reaches this percentage, EA moves StopLoss at BE)

-          Split of (when order reaches this percentage, EA Split the size)

-          Buffer to add to the target (POINTS)

-          Buffer to add to the Break-out (POINTS)

Wolfe settings:

-          Multiplier PRZ

-          Total TOP BOTTOM candles

Indicator settings:

-          Delta

-          Period1

-          Period2

-          Period3

-          Dev_step_1

-          Dev_step_2

-          Dev_step_3

-          Symbol_1_kod

-          Symbol_2_Kod

-          Symbol_3_Kod

-          Wolfe Classic BUY color

-          Wolfe Classic SELL color

-          Wolfe Optimized BUY color

-          Wolfe Optimized SELL color

-          Wolfe_Color

 

Various settings:

-          Sound and Pop up mode(true/false)

-          Sound

Scanner settings:

-          Refresh every seconds

-          Scanner Period M1(true/false)

-          Scanner Period M5(true/false)

-          Scanner Period M15(true/false)

-          Scanner Period M30(true/false)

-          Scanner Period H1(true/false)

-          Scanner Period H4(true/false)

-          Scanner Period DAILY(true/false)

-          Scanner Period WEEKLY(true/false)

-          Scanner Period MONTHLY(true/false)

-          Symbols (MAX 28 symbols or indexes)

Rectangle Graphic Setup:

-          Style of rectangle lines

-          Width of rectangle lines

-          Filing the rectangle with color

-          Background rectangle

#Wolfe EA