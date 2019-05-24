The Wolfe Evolution Detector is an innovative tool to help the trader to detects Wolfe Waves on any timeframe and up to 28 Simbols, trough a Dashboard.
This tool is designed to semi-automatic suggest signals.
The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting Wolfe Wave Classic and Optimezed .
The tool is very simple to use.
Click here for more details: https://wolfevolutiondetector.com/
Input parameters:
- MagicNumber 222(Max 9 digits)
- Scanner (true/false) = Enable/Disable Scanner Dashboard
- User template to add on chart opened (saved on your MT4 directory)
Money Management settings:
- Risk of percentage (for every trade)
- Free risk level for invalidation (when the price reaches this percentage, The Wolfe is Invalid)
- Stop at Break-even at the percentage of (when order reaches this percentage, EA moves StopLoss at BE)
- Split of (when order reaches this percentage, EA Split the size)
- Buffer to add to the target (POINTS)
- Buffer to add to the Break-out (POINTS)
Wolfe settings:
- Multiplier PRZ
- Total TOP BOTTOM candles
Indicator settings:
- Delta
- Period1
- Period2
- Period3
- Dev_step_1
- Dev_step_2
- Dev_step_3
- Symbol_1_kod
- Symbol_2_Kod
- Symbol_3_Kod
- Wolfe Classic BUY color
- Wolfe Classic SELL color
- Wolfe Optimized BUY color
- Wolfe Optimized SELL color
- Wolfe_Color
Various settings:
- Sound and Pop up mode(true/false)
- Sound
Scanner settings:
- Refresh every seconds
- Scanner Period M1(true/false)
- Scanner Period M5(true/false)
- Scanner Period M15(true/false)
- Scanner Period M30(true/false)
- Scanner Period H1(true/false)
- Scanner Period H4(true/false)
- Scanner Period DAILY(true/false)
- Scanner Period WEEKLY(true/false)
- Scanner Period MONTHLY(true/false)
- Symbols (MAX 28 symbols or indexes)
Rectangle Graphic Setup:
- Style of rectangle lines
- Width of rectangle lines
- Filing the rectangle with color
- Background rectangle
https://wolfevolutiondetector.com/