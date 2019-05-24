The Wolfe Evolution Detector is an innovative tool to help the trader to detects Wolfe Waves on any timeframe and up to 28 Simbols, trough a Dashboard.

This tool is designed to semi-automatic suggest signals.

The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting Wolfe Wave Classic and Optimezed .

The tool is very simple to use.

Click here for more details: https://wolfevolutiondetector.com/

Input parameters:

- MagicNumber 222(Max 9 digits)

- Scanner (true/false) = Enable/Disable Scanner Dashboard

- User template to add on chart opened (saved on your MT4 directory)

Money Management settings:

- Risk of percentage (for every trade)

- Free risk level for invalidation (when the price reaches this percentage, The Wolfe is Invalid)

- Stop at Break-even at the percentage of (when order reaches this percentage, EA moves StopLoss at BE)

- Split of (when order reaches this percentage, EA Split the size)

- Buffer to add to the target (POINTS)

- Buffer to add to the Break-out (POINTS)

Wolfe settings:

- Multiplier PRZ

- Total TOP BOTTOM candles

Indicator settings:

- Delta

- Period1

- Period2

- Period3

- Dev_step_1

- Dev_step_2

- Dev_step_3

- Symbol_1_kod

- Symbol_2_Kod

- Symbol_3_Kod

- Wolfe Classic BUY color

- Wolfe Classic SELL color

- Wolfe Optimized BUY color

- Wolfe Optimized SELL color

- Wolfe_Color

Various settings:

- Sound and Pop up mode(true/false)

- Sound

Scanner settings:

- Refresh every seconds

- Scanner Period M1(true/false)

- Scanner Period M5(true/false)

- Scanner Period M15(true/false)

- Scanner Period M30(true/false)

- Scanner Period H1(true/false)

- Scanner Period H4(true/false)

- Scanner Period DAILY(true/false)

- Scanner Period WEEKLY(true/false)

- Scanner Period MONTHLY(true/false)

- Symbols (MAX 28 symbols or indexes)

Rectangle Graphic Setup:

- Style of rectangle lines

- Width of rectangle lines

- Filing the rectangle with color

- Background rectangle

